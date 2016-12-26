Fight separatism in HK

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying speaks at a seminar for the 25th anniversary of the promulgation of the Basic Law in Hong Kong, April 4, 2015. [Photo/Xinhua] President Xi Jinping, in a meeting with Leung Chun-ying, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, in Beijing on Friday, praised Leung and the SAR government for their efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and the principle of One Country, Two Systems.

