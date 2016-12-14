Detainees blame Australia for death o...

Detainees blame Australia for death of young refugee

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

OCTOBER 16: In this handout photo provided by the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship, facilities at the Manus Island Regional Processing Facility, used for the detention of asylum seekers that arrive by boat, primarily to Christmas Island off the Australian mainland, on October 16, 2012 on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The Australian government announced in a joint press conference with Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill that all asylum seekers that arrive at Christmas Island or the Australian mainland will be processed and resettled in Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... 30 min Khan 5
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Sun Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,183

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC