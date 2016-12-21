Coup, then counter-coup can set Myanm...

Coup, then counter-coup can set Myanmar straight

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Nation

Many people believe the worst thing that could happen in Myanmar would be the military seizing overt power once again. Hence it is okay for Aung San Suu Kyi not to criticise military atrocities, including the war offensive in the north and the Rohingya genocide in the west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... 53 min Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov '16 yyy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC