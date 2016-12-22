Cops confirm identity of kidnap leade...

Cops confirm identity of kidnap leader killed in Semporna gunfight

Thursday Read more: The Star Online

Police shot dead three kidnappers, including Abraham, and arrested two others during a gunfight off Pulau Gaya in Semporna on Dec 8. KOTA KINABALU: Police have confirmed that the notorious kidnap leader shot dead in a gunfight in Semporna was Abraham @ Ibrahim, who was linked to several kidnappings in Sabah's east coast. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun said police had rechecked the identity of the dead suspect and are now looking deeper into his possible links with the Abu Sayyaf group based in the southern Philippines island of Jolo.

