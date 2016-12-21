Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensu...

Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensure forex stability

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

MYANMAR'S ECONOMy will not grow further if the nation fails to control fluctuations in the exchange rate between Kyat and the US dollar that lead traders to vague decisions, warns the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In a bid to minimise the fluctuation-driven impacts, the chamber will send its recommendations to the government this week, through related ministries such as commerce, planning and finance, according to its vice president Maung Maung Lay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Tue JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,130

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC