Chamber calls on Myanmar govt to ensure forex stability
MYANMAR'S ECONOMy will not grow further if the nation fails to control fluctuations in the exchange rate between Kyat and the US dollar that lead traders to vague decisions, warns the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In a bid to minimise the fluctuation-driven impacts, the chamber will send its recommendations to the government this week, through related ministries such as commerce, planning and finance, according to its vice president Maung Maung Lay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Tue
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC