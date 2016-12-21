Cambodia's explanation for killing of activist draws doubt
In this April, 6, 2016, file photo, Cambodian prominent political analyst Kem Ley smiles as he celebrates the 67th anniversary to commemorate the Kampuchea Krom territory's return to Vietnam by the French government at Chroy Changvar in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Kem Ley, a poor farmer's son turned champion of Cambodia's have-nots, was killed in a still-unresolved case that has both silenced opposition figures and ignited a pro-democracy surge.
