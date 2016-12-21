Cambodian court slams opposition leader with new conviction
A court in Cambodia has sentenced the country's exiled opposition leader to five years in prison after finding him guilty of conspiring to incite chaos by posting misleading documents on his Facebook page. Tuesday's conviction is the latest legal problem for Sam Rainsy, head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party.
