Cambodia signs pact to renew UN human...

Cambodia signs pact to renew UN human rights presence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Lowell Sun

Cambodia has agreed to let the U.N. human rights agency keep an office in the country for another two years. The agreement with the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has been renewed every two years since 1993, but Cambodia has delayed its renewal since last December over concern the U.N. agency was interfering in domestic political affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec 3 Sambo 6
News No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta Nov 23 yyy 1
News Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal... Nov '16 TW_sugar_daddio 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC