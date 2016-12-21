Cambodia signs pact to renew UN human rights presence
Cambodia has agreed to let the U.N. human rights agency keep an office in the country for another two years. The agreement with the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has been renewed every two years since 1993, but Cambodia has delayed its renewal since last December over concern the U.N. agency was interfering in domestic political affairs.
