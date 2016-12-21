Burma: Rohingya Recount Killings, Rape, and Arson
The Burmese military has conducted a campaign of arson, killings, and rape against ethnic Rohingya that has threatened the lives of thousands more, Human Rights Watch said today. Refugees who fled the recent violence told Human Rights Watch that since the October 9, 2016 attacks by Rohingya militants on government border guard posts in northern Rakhine State, Burmese security forces have retaliated by inflicting horrific abuses on the Rohingya population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Humans Rights Watch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov 23
|yyy
|1
|Will Taiwan Be The First Asian Country To Legal...
|Nov '16
|TW_sugar_daddio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC