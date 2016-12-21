Burma: Rohingya Recount Killings, Rap...

Burma: Rohingya Recount Killings, Rape, and Arson

Read more: Humans Rights Watch

The Burmese military has conducted a campaign of arson, killings, and rape against ethnic Rohingya that has threatened the lives of thousands more, Human Rights Watch said today. Refugees who fled the recent violence told Human Rights Watch that since the October 9, 2016 attacks by Rohingya militants on government border guard posts in northern Rakhine State, Burmese security forces have retaliated by inflicting horrific abuses on the Rohingya population.

