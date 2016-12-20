Bank employees lose P6-M in highway r...

Bank employees lose P6-M in highway robbery

EMPLOYEES of One Network Bank -Kabasalan Branch lost P6 million in a highway robbery in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Wednesday. Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the village of Upper Pangi, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

