Bank employees lose P6-M in highway robbery

EMPLOYEES of One Network Bank -Kabasalan Branch lost P6 million in a highway robbery in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police reported Wednesday. Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the village of Upper Pangi, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

