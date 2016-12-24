Another victim dies in fatal Christmas Eve bus crash
MUAR: Another passenger in the express bus that skidded off a cliff near here has died, bringing the death toll to 14. The victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Muar Hospital, said a spokesperson from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department. Those on board the ill-fated bus included Malaysians and foreigners from Singapore and Myanmar who were on their way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru when the incident occured at around 4am on Christmas Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|54 min
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec 3
|Sambo
|6
|No problems changing RM in Bangkok, Jakarta
|Nov '16
|yyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC