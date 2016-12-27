Abu Sayyaf leader arrested in Zamboanga hospital
An Abu Sayyaf sub-group leader was arrested by operatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command and the police during a law enforcement operation at a hospital in Zamboanga City. Army Major Filemon Tan Jr., AFP WestMinCom spokesman, identified the arrested ASG sub-leader as Hairulla Asbang alias "Ahadi" who was reportedly in the hospital for treatment of bullet wounds.
