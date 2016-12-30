6.2-magnitude earthquake 'panics' Bim...

6.2-magnitude earthquake 'panics' Bima, Indonesia, residents

20 hrs ago

The quake struck Thursday. Its epicenter was the island of Tolotangga, the U.S. Geological survey reported, 42 miles south of Bima, a coastal city of about 140,000 people on the island of Sumbawa in West Nusa Tenggara province.

Chicago, IL

