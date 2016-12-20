2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fig...

2017 look ahead: Southeast Asia's fight against terrorism

The likes of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria in the upcoming year. Indonesian police attend a security briefing at the National Monument before deployment during the Christmas and New Year holidays in Jakarta, Indonesia December 22, 2016.REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo SINGAPORE: As Southeast Asia continues to fight terrorism in 2017, it will have to confront the reality of returning Islamic State fighters from Iraq and Syria.

