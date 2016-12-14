14 dead, 16 hurt in bus horror
MUAR: An express bus travelling north plunged into a 20-metre ravine at Km137.3 of the North-South Expressway early Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring 16 others. State Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director, Mohd Yusof Mohd Gunnos, said those killed in the accident near Kampung Jayo, Pagoh, included the bus driver and a child.
