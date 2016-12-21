1 killed, 3 injured in Malaysian mili...

1 killed, 3 injured in Malaysian military plane crash at Butterworth base

Wednesday Dec 21

BUTTERWORTH, Malaysia: A Royal Malaysian Air Force plane crashed on Wednesday at an airbase in Butterworth, Penang, killing the pilot and injuring three others. The aircraft, a twin-turboprop Beachcraft King Air 200T, went down at about 5.20pm local time, while attempting to land at the airbase.

