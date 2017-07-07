WTO gives 1.5 mln USD to help S. Sudan develop trade policy

The World Trade Organization has provided 1.5 million U.S. dollars to help war-torn South Sudan develop a new trade policy, officials said on Thursday. Biel Jock Thiik, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, told journalists that the first phase of 900,000 dollars will be used to build capacity of officials and institutions involved in the policy making process during a four-year period and the remainder will be used to roll out the policy.

