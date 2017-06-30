Tanzania: Peacekeepers Deny Sex Abuse...

Tanzania: Peacekeepers Deny Sex Abuse Claims

14 hrs ago

Dar es Salaam - There have been allegations that United Nations peacekeepers from Tanzania were among those engaged in sexual abuse in countries, where they were deployed. "It is not true," said Lieutenant Colonel Shija Lupi in an exclusive interview with The Citizen recently.

Chicago, IL

