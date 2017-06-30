Sudan extends ceasefire ahead of expected lifting of U.S. trade embargo
Sudan will extend a unilateral ceasefire with rebels until the end of October, a decree by President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Sunday, two weeks before the United States plans to lift a 20-year-old trade embargo against Sudan. The U.S. said on Jan. 13 it would lift the embargo but would wait 180 days before doing so to see whether Sudan acts further to improve its human rights record and resolve political and military conflicts, including in warring regions such as Darfur.
