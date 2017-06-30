South Sudan's Wau, fear and displacem...

South Sudan's Wau, fear and displacement one year on

A year ago, the area surrounding the United Nations base on the outskirts of Wau was just open fields. But when fighting reached the northwestern city, hitherto largely untouched by the conflict that has cleaved through South Sudan since late 2013, thousands of people fled to the UN base, and to the cathedral on the other side of town.

Chicago, IL

