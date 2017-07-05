South Sudan blames rebels for spreading insecurity across border
South Sudanese army on Tuesday blamed rebels for causing insecurity across the border with Uganda, which houses more than 1 million South Sudanese refugees. SPLA spokesman Santo Domic Chol said in Juba following reports of some armed South Sudanese kidnapping refugees and looting cattle in refugee camps in Uganda's Moyo district.
