S. Sudan sets up farmer's loan scheme to boost food production

Read more: Xinhuanet

South Sudan's ministry of agriculture and food security has pledged to inject about 5 million U.S. dollars to the country's Agricultural Bank to offer short and medium term loans to farmers across the East African nation, a senior official said Tuesday. Rual Makuei Thiang, Managing Director of the Agricultural Bank of South Sudan told Xinhua during an interview that the scheme is part of the Comprehensive Agriculture Master Plan launched early this year that seeks eradicate hunger in the war-torn East African nation through financing agribusiness.

Chicago, IL

