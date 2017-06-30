Refugees in SA need assistance
Tuesday, June 20 marked World Refugee Day, a day designated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to draw attention to the difficulties faced by forcibly displaced people worldwide. Approximately 65.6million people have been forced to flee their homes because of persecution, conflict, generalised violence and human rights violations.
Discussions
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
