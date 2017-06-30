Peace, Security Continue to be Source...

Peace, Security Continue to be Source of Concern: AUC Chairperson

Read more: Walta Information Centre

African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said that the issue of peace and security has continued to be a source of great concern in the continent. Speaking at the opening of 29th AU Summit, the Chairperson said that the existence of civil war in regions is increasing insecurity and destabilization.

