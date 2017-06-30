More funding crucial to ease refugee ...

More funding crucial to ease refugee crisis

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Uganda Red Cross Society workers help refugees disembark from a truck at former Palorinya Warehouse Refugee Settlement Camp recently. PHOTO BY SCOVIN ICETA The issue: Refugee crisis Our view: According to UN estimates, the refugee population in Uganda has more than doubled in just one year largely due to the instability in South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC