Meet stunning 'Queen of the Dark' model who was told to bleach her skin
South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has taken Instagram by storm by posting stunning photos of herself with messages of body positivity. The 24-year-old has previously taken to the social media app to tell her fans about how an Uber driver suggested she should try to "bleach" her skin, writing: "You won't believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
