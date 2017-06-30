Meet stunning 'Queen of the Dark' mod...

Meet stunning 'Queen of the Dark' model who was told to bleach her skin

South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech has taken Instagram by storm by posting stunning photos of herself with messages of body positivity. The 24-year-old has previously taken to the social media app to tell her fans about how an Uber driver suggested she should try to "bleach" her skin, writing: "You won't believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin."

