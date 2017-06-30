Lower trade costs will get us to Midd...

Lower trade costs will get us to Middle Income status

How effective are East African border points? Government of Uganda and Trademark East Africa , with funding from Department for International Development , have constructed and operationalised Busia , Mirama Hills and Mutukula . Construction of Elegu is underway and is expected to be operational before the end of this year.

