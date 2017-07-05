Letter: Aid to Africa

While the military leads the fight against terrorism on the battlefield, it needs strong civilian partners in the battle against the drivers of extremism: lack of opportunity, insecurity, injustice and hopelessness. That is why cutting foreign aid is so devastating for the fight against poverty and for our national security.

Chicago, IL

