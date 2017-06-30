International community not doing eno...

International community not doing enough in South Sudan, specialists say

As millions face worsening hunger and a humanitarian threat in South Sudan, international aid workers warned Friday that governments have not taken leadership or sufficient responsibility to resolve the crisis. Specialists at a Center for Strategic & International Studies event titled "South Sudan: When War and Famine Collide" called on the international community to take immediate action.

