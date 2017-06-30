Getting the World Focused on Famine R...

Getting the World Focused on Famine Relief

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNYC-AM New York

In the past, global famines used to get a fair amount of attention, particularly in the West. Remember Band Aid in the 1980s and the focus it brought to the devastating famine in Ethiopia? Back in March, the United Nations' humanitarian chief, Stephen O'Brien, delivered a dire warning to the security council in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC