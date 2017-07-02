Cop leaves behind pregnant wife to an...

Cop leaves behind pregnant wife to answer call of duty

SEPANG: Asst Supt Saipul Anuar Razali has to leave behind a pregnant wife to keep the peace in war-torn South Sudan. ASP Saipul said he had mixed emotions when he was among seven policemen selected for a year-long mission in the country under the auspices of the United Nations.

