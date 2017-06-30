Church Leaders Pledge Action Against ...

Church Leaders Pledge Action Against Hunger in the Horn of Africa

A conference discussing how to overcome hunger, and sustain justice and peace in the Horn of Africa, ended in Nairobi, Kenya on 29 June with faith leaders and partner organizations calling for urgent action to tackle famine, a frequent experience in the region. Photo: Dr Agnes Abuom, moderator of the WCC Central Committee present at the consultation in Nairobi -- Geoffrey Alemba/AACC/WCC The religious leaders, church agency development officials, practitioners and theologians drawn from countries facing droughts and war met against a backdrop of the hunger crisis in the region.

