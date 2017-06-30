Church Leaders Pledge Action Against Hunger in the Horn of Africa
A conference discussing how to overcome hunger, and sustain justice and peace in the Horn of Africa, ended in Nairobi, Kenya on 29 June with faith leaders and partner organizations calling for urgent action to tackle famine, a frequent experience in the region. Photo: Dr Agnes Abuom, moderator of the WCC Central Committee present at the consultation in Nairobi -- Geoffrey Alemba/AACC/WCC The religious leaders, church agency development officials, practitioners and theologians drawn from countries facing droughts and war met against a backdrop of the hunger crisis in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC