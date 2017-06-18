Worldwide famine

Worldwide famine

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

The world is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises since World War II. As the looming threat and tragic reality of famine spread across South Sudan, northern Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, 20 million people are at immediate risk of starvation and in urgent need of food and other assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... 3 hr Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,854,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC