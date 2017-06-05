World must oppose Ethiopian government-sanctioned mass killings
Government-sanctioned mass killings in Gambella in Ethiopia by South Sudanese forces, which decimated the Anuak Tribe in January last year, is a clear example of the second wave of atrocities of the maleficient rulers towards the forgotten people of the African Horn. Armed with modern weapons, the South Sudanese Nuers settled as refugees and took pride in forcibly and permanently disarming any Anuak civilian who dared to rise up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC