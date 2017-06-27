World Ignores Displaced Africans

Crisis? What crisis? 'The fact that most of these people do not turn up at our doorsteps gives us no right to close our eyes to their suffering,' says Norwegian Refugee Council's Jan Egeland The world pays the least attention to humanitarian crises when they force Africans from their homes, dashing hopes of peace, hindering reconstruction and increasing the risk of radicalisation. It was followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Nigeria, Yemen, the Palestinian territories, Ukraine, Myanmar and Somalia.

Chicago, IL

