What really drives oil trading market?

The uptick in OPEC production originates from the so-called unregulated members - Libya, Nigeria and Iraq - whose production is determined by internal dynamic rather than the decisions made in Vienna, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security , a Washington based think tank focused on energy security, and a senior adviser to the US Energy Security Council, told Trend. "The reality is that the oil trading market is driven by discounts and the discounts offered by those members are attractive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.