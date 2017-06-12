What really drives oil trading market?

What really drives oil trading market?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The uptick in OPEC production originates from the so-called unregulated members - Libya, Nigeria and Iraq - whose production is determined by internal dynamic rather than the decisions made in Vienna, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security , a Washington based think tank focused on energy security, and a senior adviser to the US Energy Security Council, told Trend. "The reality is that the oil trading market is driven by discounts and the discounts offered by those members are attractive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC