Weak and awaiting worse: villagers fear S.Sudan famine

About 800 kilometres from Juba, where a new conflict erupted in late 2013, the northern state of Bahr el Ghazal has some of the highest levels of malnutrition in the country. Achol Ri, a one-and-a-half year-old child with severe malnutrition, cries at a clinic run by Doctors Without Borders in Aweil, South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.