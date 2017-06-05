US Aims to Trim its UN Peacekeeping Bill After Trump's Calls to Slash

The United States wants to cut $1 billion from the total United Nations peacekeeping budget for the year from July 1 to shave over 10 percent off Washington's share of the bill following calls by President Donald Trump for U.S. funding to be slashed. The proposal by the largest U.N. contributor is an opening bid in negotiations by the 193-member General Assembly budget committee, which has to agree on funding for 13 peacekeeping missions and a logistics support office by the end of June.

