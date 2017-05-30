Unsafe delivery of measles vaccine ki...

Unsafe delivery of measles vaccine kills 15 children in South Sudan

In a remote village in South Sudan, 15 children died from severe toxicity caused by contaminated measles vaccines, government health investigators said Thursday. The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee, supported by the World Health Organization, and UNICEF vaccine safety experts examined the cases and those of 32 other children who suffered fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

