UNEP urges S. Sudan to develop tough environmental laws

The UN Environment Program on Monday called on the South Sudanese government to expedite ratification of the long-awaited environmental bill. UNEP Country Director in South Sudan Asrad Khan said that despite South Sudan being one of the richest countries in natural resources, poaching, deforestation, pollution and other forms of human-induced pressure on the environment threaten sustainability of the country's natural resources.

Chicago, IL

