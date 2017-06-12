UN Secretary General to grace Kampala refugee summit

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, will be in Kampala next week to jointly host with President Yoweri Museveni a conference to mobilize resources to address the increasing needs of refugees and the host communities in Uganda. The United High Commissioner for Refugees in Kampala has said Guterres is expected to arrive in Uganda early next week for a conference slated for June 22 and 23. Uganda, which is currently hosting over 1.2 million refugees, hopes to raise $2b at the solidarity summit for refugees to provide services to the increasing number of exiles and the host communities.

