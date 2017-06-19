UN: Record 65 million people displace...

UN: Record 65 million people displaced in 2016

A record 65.6 million people worldwide were forcibly displaced from their homes due to conflict or persecution by the end of 2016, the United Nations said. The record number includes 22.5 million refugees, 40.3 million internally displaced people and 2.8 million asylum seekers.

