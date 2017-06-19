UN: Despite Cease-fire, 'Hostilities ...

UN: Despite Cease-fire, 'Hostilities Have Persisted' in South Sudan

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean Pierre Lacroix, pictured at U.N. headquarters in August 2008, when he was France's deputy ambassador to the world body, says fighting has continued in South Sudan "well after the cease-fire commitment made by President Salva Kiir" and persists in various parts of the country. The U.N.'s peacekeeping chief said Wednesday that a unilateral cease-fire declared by the government of South Sudan had not materialized, and that the country remained unstable.

Chicago, IL

