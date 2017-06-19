UN chief to lobby Congress Tuesday against UN financing cuts

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the Uganda Solidarity Summit on Refugees in Kampala, Uganda Friday, June 23, 2017. The United Nations secretary-general is making a plea for the protection of refugees around the world, saying some richer countries haven't been as tolerant as some in Africa, and seeking $8 billion for nearly a million South Sudanese refugees and the host communities that officials say are near the breaking point.

