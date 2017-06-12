Uganda Struggling to Host 1.2 Million Refugees
This week, Uganda welcomes U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other high-level international guests and donors for the Refugee Solidarity Conference. Conflict and hunger in South Sudan continue to send civilians across the border, and Uganda now hosts more refugees than any other country besides Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
