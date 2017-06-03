The U.N. asked for billions to avert ...

The U.N. asked for billions to avert four hunger crises. The money didn't arrive.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

U.N. Secretary General AntA3nio Guterres arrives in Mogadishu to get a firsthand look at the hunger crisis in Somalia. NAIROBI - At the beginning of this year, the United Nations made one of its boldest requests ever for funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC