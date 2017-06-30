The Stairs Expedition: Canadian Atroc...

The Stairs Expedition: Canadian Atrocities in the Congo

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Counterpunch

Canada's 150th anniversary offers a unique opportunity to shed light on some darker corners of Canadian history. One of the dustier chapters is our contribution to one of the most barbarous regimes of the last century and a half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC