The Danger of Having David Clarke Work at the Department of Homeland Security
David Clarke, the sheriff of Milwaukee County who appears slated for a top post at the Department of Homeland Security, has made himself valuable to the White Man's Party through ostentatious display of hatred and contempt for his fellow Blacks. Clarke is the go-to Negro for denunciations of Black Lives Matter as Islamic State sympathizers who should be "scooped" up, charged with treason and detained " indefinitely at Gitmo ."
