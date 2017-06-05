The country is followed by New Zealand, Portugal, Austria and Denmark as the top five.
Muscat: Oman ranks 5th most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to a new study. The Sultanate advanced by four spots from last year to rank 70th out of 163 countries on the eleventh edition of the World Peace Index, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace .
