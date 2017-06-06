Sydney Film Festival 2017: Tom Zubryc...

Sydney Film Festival 2017: Tom Zubrycki's documentary highlights a walk of hope

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

As a refugee from war-torn South Sudan, Zacharia Machieka was desperate to do something positive for the village he was forced to flee as a boy. The Sydney security guard came up with an ambitious plan - raising funds to build a school so that girls from his community could get an education for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC